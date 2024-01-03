Viewership Numbers for New Years “Day 1” Event

The January 1st “Day 1” edition of WWE RAW, which featured an appearance by The Rock, drew an overall average of 1.751 million viewers on the USA Network with a 0.60 18-49 demo rating. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about the numbers…

“Rock’s surprise appearance on Raw 10:00-10:15 pm with Jinder Mahal averaged 2.15M viewers and a 0.79 P8-49 rating (1.04M in the demo). By far the highest on the show. Raw overall (1.75M, 0.60 P18-49) had its best rating since the Nov. 27 post-Survivor Series episode.”

The quarter after Rock’s appearance drew 1.57 million viewers with a 0.57 18-49 demo rating. The final quarter hour with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre drew 1.8 million viewers with a 0.61 18-49 demo rating.

