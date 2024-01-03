Video: Chris Jericho shares advice to young wrestlers

Chris Jericho shares some advice to the youth of tomorrow.

The AEW superstar spoke with Nerdtropolis about what he thinks younger wrestlers should do if they want to break into the industry. The Demo God advises talents to do “death tours,” as well as travel as much as they can and have as many matches as they can for experience.

Do all of those types of matches you can do. Do a Death Tour. Track Tony Condello down and he probably still wants you to send a picture and a videotape, that’s how he used to do it. Send them your link. One of these tours, it will push you, but it will teach you so many lessons, not just about wrestling, but about life. You’ll be able to prove to yourself if you really want to do this. If you don’t want to do this, you’re not going to want to travel 16 hours in a cramped up freezing van across a frozen lake to get to a high school gymnasium in the middle of nowhere, set up the ring, wrestle a match, take the ring down, put your sleeping bag on the gym floor and eat a ham sandwich for 30 bucks. When you’re getting paid probably $50 for the night. That’s just how it is. Either you do it, and you take the benefits of it, or you just look at the reasons why you don’t want to do it and pack up your stuff and never get involved in wrestling again.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

