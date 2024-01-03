Video: Charlie Dempsey competes for the AJPW Triple Crown Championship

Kudos to NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, on his effort in his attempt to capture the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

Very good match

Charlie Dempsey feels like a natural in Japan. He went from getting no reactions from the crowd during tag match to getting loud chants in a title match day later.

Match was very well paced. Dempsey had advantage in mat and submission wrestling. He had a counter… https://t.co/GiyVcW6ovX pic.twitter.com/xTidfYq1fS

