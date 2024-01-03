Video: Charlie Dempsey competes for the AJPW Triple Crown Championship
Kudos to NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, on his effort in his attempt to capture the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.
Very good match
Charlie Dempsey feels like a natural in Japan. He went from getting no reactions from the crowd during tag match to getting loud chants in a title match day later.
Match was very well paced. Dempsey had advantage in mat and submission wrestling.
— Raion (@Raion74_) January 3, 2024
GREAT match by Nakajima & Dempsey for the Triple Crown Title!
It started off slow with nice mat work and picked up during the final minutes. Dempsey got the crowd behind him and was great in this match. By far the best performance I've seen from him!
— P.eps. #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) January 3, 2024