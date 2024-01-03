Update on Kimber Lee’s pre-trial hearing and a Daniel Garcia note

Daniel Garcia is looking forward to making a statement in 2024.

The AEW star spoke on this topic during the Worlds End media scrum, where he was asked about whether he feels confident going into his contract year. This was his response:

Obviously, that’s a big deal. Not just in wrestling, in life, your contract being up is a very big deal. I just want to prove over this next year that I can be an asset and somebody that can be built around and I think I’ve been doing that for the next month or so.

– The pre-trial hearing for former WWE Star Kimber Lee has been rescheduled for February 6, 2024.

The delay was requested to allow for additional time to conduct depositions.

This legal matter originated from an incident on May 11, 2023, in Sebring, Florida, when she was arrested and charged with DUI, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

The pre-trial hearing for Kimber Lee has been rescheduled pic.twitter.com/vjyQx0XdH9 — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

