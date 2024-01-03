The Rock on latest return: “We’re just getting started”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hinted that his appearance on Raw two days ago is not a one-off and more things are yet to come.

Reacting to his Day 1 Raw surprise, Johnson wrote, “It all hits differently. The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills – the mana. Helluva way to bring in 2024. Grateful, blessed & inspired to forever be, the People’s Champ.”

And just like he delivered the “head of the table” punchline at the end of his Raw appearance, The Rock had another tease which will make fans even more happy.

“We’re just getting started,” he added.

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has never looked so close to happening than now and Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia could be the perfect location with a background of 60,000 fans in attendance.

During an appearance with Pat McAfee last October, Rock talked how they discussed having a match against Roman last year but the stars didn’t align, noting that he didn’t want just a one match, but something bigger which fans would remember forever.

