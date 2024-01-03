Owens, Waller, and Carlito appear on NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast

NXT champion Ilja Dragunov was not cleared to compete and was taken off the NXT New Year’s Evil card where he was supposed to defend his tile against Iron Survivor Challenge winner Trick Williams.

To compensate for the change of plans and the no-show from Dragon Lee due to visa issues, WWE sent Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller, and Carlito to fill the void.

Waller ended up in the main event of the show as he wrestled Trick Williams. Kevin Owens interfered in the match and took down Waller with a right hand as the referee was distracted by Carmelo Hayes. Owens then threw Waller back in the ring and Williams hit the running knee to pin him.

Earlier in the broadcast, Carlito showed up as he teamed up with his fellow LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to take on the No Quarter Catch Crew in a six-man tag match.

He spits in the face of people who don’t want to be cool! 🍎 CARLITO is in #WWENXT! 😱pic.twitter.com/tgTzA6Qz1A — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 3, 2024

