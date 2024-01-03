Oba Femi wins the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament

Oba Femi won the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament last night during the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT, beating Riley Osborne in the final match.

He had gone through Myles Borne in the first round and Tavion Heights in the semi final before taking out Osborne. He now has an NXT title shot and can cash it in anytime similar to the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Femi has been part of WWE since 2022 although he signed as a NIL athlete in December 2021.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old from Nigeria had his first match in November 2022, losing to Dante Chen on an episode of NXT Level Up.

