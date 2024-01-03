Kurt Angle on making more WWE appearances, Moxley/Ospreay NJPW note

– During an appearance at Steel City Comic Con, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle if he will be making anymore appearances in WWE.

He said: “Yeah, I’ll talk all day and night, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m 55 going on 80. WWE has utilized me. Last year, I did a segment in Pittsburgh where I had the milk truck in the arena and I sprayed down Chad Gable and Otis with milk. That was a remake of what I did against Steve Austin in 2001. They also had a birthday celebration for me. I do certain events with them. I’m still signed with them, I have a contract with WWE. I’m sure they’re going to possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something. They always come up with something. I’ll eventually do something crazy with WWE and I’m sure I will in the future.”

– Will Ospreay offers Jon Moxley a ceasefire for the first 5 minutes tomorrow in their 3-way so they can take out David Finlay together to give NJPW fans what they want, a singles match between them. Ospreay even offers Moxley two cans of non-alcoholic beer to agree to his deal.

