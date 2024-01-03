Is it boss time for AEW tonight?

Rumors are running rampant that Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut on Dynamite, with many industry insiders hinting at it.

Mone, who was in talks with WWE for a return, did not close a deal as her asking price was too much and WWE walked away from negotiations without securing the current hottest free agent. AEW President Tony Khan noted in his post-Worlds End press conference that he will be very active in the free agency market and talks between the two parties resumed late last month after WWE reportedly ended their side of negotiations.

The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion was posting WWE-related images on social media last month, first posting an older image from outside the TD Garden when WWE was in town during the Holiday Tour week, then another photo in front of a big Triple H poster, and then wrote “Happy Happy Holidays” (HHH) and all she wants for Christmas is more Mone.

Mone and AEW were in discussions earlier last year and she was supposed to be part of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view but then broke her ankle. Khan invited her to Wembley’s All In and she sat among the crowd for the full show and was shown on screen and AEW commentators acknowledged her and even had a lower third graphic with her name.

Of course, this could be just rumors and nothing happens…yet, but many insiders remain united on one thing: Mercedes Mone is going to be All Elite.

