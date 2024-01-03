Dark Side of the Ring Crew to produce WCW Docuseries

A new report has an update on VICE TV and Seven Bucks production’s planned docuseries on the fall of WCW. As previously reported, The Rock’s production team is working with VICE on the new series, which will explore the “demise of World Championship Wrestling.” Seven Bucks previously worked with VICE on Tales of the Territories.

According to PWInsider, the team behind Dark Side of the Ring is working on the new series as well. The series is still under development and several former WCW individuals have reportedly been contacted about potentially being involved.

No word as of yet on when the show will begin filming.

