Christian Cage segment announced for AEW Dynamite

Jan 3, 2024 - by James Walsh

A new segment has been announced for the first AEW show of the New Year of 2024 from Newark, NJ.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the official X account for All Elite Wrestling has announced a new segment involving TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Following an AEW Worlds End 2023 year-end pay-per-view over the weekend that saw “The Patriarchy” lose and regain his TNT Championship, Christian Cage will take part in a “2024 State of the Union” segment on AEW Dynamite.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

B-Fab

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal