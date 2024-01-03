Christian Cage segment announced for AEW Dynamite

A new segment has been announced for the first AEW show of the New Year of 2024 from Newark, NJ.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the official X account for All Elite Wrestling has announced a new segment involving TNT Champion Christian Cage.

TOMORROW, 1/3@PruCenter Newark

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Christian Cage's 2x TNT Champion 2024 State of The Union After immediately regaining his TNT Title at Worlds End, @Christian4Peeps will deliver his 2024 State of the Union address TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/5PK2R2RZiI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2024

Following an AEW Worlds End 2023 year-end pay-per-view over the weekend that saw “The Patriarchy” lose and regain his TNT Championship, Christian Cage will take part in a “2024 State of the Union” segment on AEW Dynamite.

