– PWInsider is reporting that WWE will be using the two-man format for commentary and Michael Cole will no longer appear on WWE “SmackDown” going forward.

Raw: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

SmackDown: Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves.

– NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee will be off Tuesday’s “New Years Evil” special due to visa issues.

However, he did promise the No Quarter Catch Crew a “big surprise” in store for all of them at the show.

