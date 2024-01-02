Trinity Fatu expected to return to WWE, Xia Brookside booked by TNA

– Fightful reports sources within WWE and IMPACT expect Trinity Fatu aka Naomi to return to WWE, barring unforeseen circumstances.

WWE has long had major interest in bringing her back.

– TNA Wrestling announced that Xia Brookside will make her TNA debut later this month at Hard to Kill. Brookside is set to compete in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match at the pay-per-view event.

Gisele Shaw is also competing in the matchup. The winner will be crowned the No. 1 contender for the TNA Knockouts Title. The card is just 11 days out. It will be held on January 13, 2024 at the Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

BREAKING: @XiaBrookside will make her TNA debut in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/pJORDcw3LW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

