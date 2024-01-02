Toni Storm: “I will never stop banging”

After her win over Riho at AEW Worlds End, Toni Storm has made a promise that she will ‘never stop banging’ as she enters the new year. During an interview with Lexy Nair, she said:

“Yes, I did exactly what I said I was going to do. I said I would squish her like the green grape that she is and that’s exactly what I did. I squished her in between my toes and made a terrible tasting wine. It is time to celebrate. We entered this year with a bang and we’re going into next year with a bang. I will bang, bang, and bang again. I will never stop banging.”

EXCLUSIVE: After successfully defending her #AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWWorldsEnd, “Timeless” Toni Storm looks forward to the competition in 2024. Did you miss the #AEWWorldsEnd PPV? Order it right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp

🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK pic.twitter.com/Jc90AjFso6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023

