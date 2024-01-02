Raquel Rodriguez diagnosed with MCAS

Raquel Rodriguez announced on her Instagram account that she’s been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).

She said that this has kept her from doing things she loves like working out and wrestling. Rodriguez said that her family has been the best support system for her. Rodriguez also said that she will share more when she has a better understanding of what is going on.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, mass cell activation syndrome is “a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea. High levels of mast cell mediators are released during those episodes.”

