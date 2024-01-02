Ortiz on his relationship with Santana on Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the company’s (AEW) call to split us (Santana & Ortiz). Me and Santana just couldn’t get it together personally and he was just very adamant about not working with me anymore.

So, the company kind of had no choice but to split us up, right? So they’re like, ‘Okay, you’re just not gonna not tag.

It doesn’t make any sense. Let’s at least make this make sense why you split.’ But even when we did it on TV, it just ended up, I feel like, being kind of rushed.”

