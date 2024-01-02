Nick Hausman addresses the Chris Jericho firestorm his comments created
On the latest episode of ‘Rumors and Innuendo’ Nick Hausman commented on the
firestorm that spun out of his comments alluding to Chris Jericho and his usage of NDAs:
“I want to be very clear that my opinions of Chris are my opinions of Chris, I’ve heard a lot of things over the years.
I don’t personally like Chris Jericho, I think that’s pretty obvious at this point. I think that there’s a lot of issues there.
There are other people that when issues come to the surface, it can take away from the legacy that they’ve created, and that is just a concern that I have for Chris. And that is all I ever meant by my comments.”
There is a responsible way for journalists to report on serious sexual misconduct allegations
Mentioning 'rumor and innunedo' in passing on a podcast and waiting several days to 'clarify' what you meant is not one of them pic.twitter.com/LiPzaVkSdd
— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) January 2, 2024