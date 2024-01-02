Nick Hausman addresses the Chris Jericho firestorm his comments created

Jan 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

On the latest episode of ‘Rumors and Innuendo’ Nick Hausman commented on the
firestorm that spun out of his comments alluding to Chris Jericho and his usage of NDAs:

“I want to be very clear that my opinions of Chris are my opinions of Chris, I’ve heard a lot of things over the years.

I don’t personally like Chris Jericho, I think that’s pretty obvious at this point. I think that there’s a lot of issues there.

There are other people that when issues come to the surface, it can take away from the legacy that they’ve created, and that is just a concern that I have for Chris. And that is all I ever meant by my comments.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alex Gracia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal