MLW is coming to Tampa

Major League Wrestling is returning to Florida on Friday, March 29 for MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 5 at 10 a.m. at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

The event will also featuring a beIN SPORTS national TV broadcast.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg area is recognized as one of the sport’s most iconic wrestling cities, with the Coliseum last hosting an MLW event in August 2003. 21 years later MLW returns with a stacked line-up guaranteed.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWgo.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including: New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

