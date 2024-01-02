MJF legitimately hurt, Velveteen Dream apologizes (video)

– MJF’s shoulder is legitimately hurt. He’s either going to have to rehab the shoulder, or he may need surgery and just judging from how severe the injury was, it would put him out for quite a while.

He is still debating which path to take.

– Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) on IG posted a video apologizing to WWE, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ashante Thee Adonis, and his friends and family for his actions

Patrick Clark aka Velveteen Dream with an apology video surrounding his actions over the last few years pic.twitter.com/jtdkWIiKd2 — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) January 2, 2024

