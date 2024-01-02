Logan Paul to appear on Smackdown this Friday on FOX

WWE United States champion Logan Paul will be appearing on the New Year’s Revolution themed episode of Friday Night Smackdown this week on FOX.

Paul will be there as the winner of the United States title #1 contender tournament will be decided between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar. The winner of that match will take on Paul for the title at the Royal Rumble, a match which was confirmed on Raw last night.

The Smackdown brand is currently suffering from a singles title since both Paul and the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns are rarely on the broadcast, leaving just IYO SKY as the singles champion who regularly appears on the show.

Paul won the title in November at the Crown Jewel premium live event from Rey Mysterio and has not defended the title so far.

