Khan on possibly adding AEW Women’s tag team titles, Kota Ibushi reportedly injured

– Kota Ibushi has reportedly injured both of his ankles whilst wrestling Naomichi Marufuji at this morning’s NOAH event.

Japanese outlet Sports Hochi reports that Kota Ibushi early on in his main event match, Ibushi suffered an injury to both his ankles.

Ibushi is reported to have been able to walk to the backstage area under his own power, but was said to have been in so much pain that he could not provide any backstage comments.

Shortly after, an ambulance was called and he was taken to a hospital.

– Following last weekend’s AEW Worlds End, during the post-show media scrum, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about possibly adding women’s tag team titles to the AEW women’s division. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“It’s something I think would be great. We’ve definitely shown we can expand our programming and certainly some of the best matches and most exciting rivalries we’ve ever had in the women’s division in recent weeks and months. Julia Hart as the TBS Champion is at the epicenter of that, absolutely, I think that would be tremendous and something I’m very open to doing and it would be great. There are a lot of great tandems, some that are active right now that would be great, and some that haven’t teamed in a while that could be great for that. There are a lot of great opportunities there and something to keep an eye on.”

