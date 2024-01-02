12/29/23 AEW Rampage viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the December 29th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 326,000 average viewers, a decrease of 10% from the December 22nd episode of 363,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.11 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was actually up 10% from the previous Friday’s demo number.

Rampage featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara reuniting Le Sex Gods, as well as Wheeler Yuta defending the ROH Pure Championship against Matt Sydal. This was the final Rampage before AEW Worlds End, which took place on Saturday in place of Collision.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

