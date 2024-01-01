WWE superfan Vladimir Abouzeide attends first AEW show

Vladimir Abouzeide, the WWE Superfan who even has his own documentary on Peacock and WWE Network, attended his first-ever AEW event this past Saturday as he sat front row at Worlds End with his long-time friend Charlie Adorno, better known to wrestling fans as Ringside Charlie.

Vlad had previously met AEW President Tony Khan, with Khan putting him over in a post on social media. Several AEW wrestlers also met him at the show, including Sting who stopped to meet the legend during his match in photos captured by AEW photographers.

A photo of Vlad posing with MJF backstage is also making the rounds and Vlad wore MJF’s Burberry scarf for the show.

Two Legendary Icons came face to face at #AEWWorldsEnd@Sting and Vladimir Abouzeide pic.twitter.com/CaMNPLn6qv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2024

