WWE returns with Day 1 Raw live on USA Network tonight

WWE is starting 2024 with a bang, presenting a huge live Monday Night Raw promoted as Day 1 Raw on USA Network.

Headlining the broadcast will be a rare WWE World Heavyweight title match as Seth Rollins defends his gold against Drew McIntyre.

That is not the only title on the line as Rhea Ripley also defends her Women’s World title against Ivy Nile. A match five years in the making will pit Becky Lynch against Nia Jax and Tegan Nox and Natalya battle Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Plus, Triple H teased an appearance by a former WWE champion who is not part of the roster.

