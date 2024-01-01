WWE RAW Day 1 Results 1/1/24

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

On tap for tonight’s annual WWE Day 1 edition of the show is the return of a former world champion, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight title, Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the WWE Women’s title, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax and a women’s tag title contender bout pitting Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 results from Monday, January 1, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW: DAY 1 RESULTS (1/1/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 results from San Diego, CA.

