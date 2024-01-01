WWE Announces CM Punk’s Return For Next Week’s RAW

“The Best in the World” is ready to kick off the New Year of 2024.

On the annual WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 special event on Monday night in San Diego, CA., it was announced that CM Punk will be returning on next week’s show.

Check out the official graphic that aired to make the announcement official on this week’s show below, and make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage.

CM PUNK IS BACK ON RAW NEXT WEEK! ⚡#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/RW8kWRsk5q — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 2, 2024

