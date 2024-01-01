Video: Elias rebrands himself as “Elijah”

In September of 2023, multiple WWE superstars were released from the company following Endeavor’s acquisition including Elias. When he was released, Elias wrote the following message…

“From Drifting onto the scene.. To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker.. To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias.. A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world.. It’s been a blast. God is Good!”

Elias is now a free agent and on January 1st, he published a teaser video on Twitter/X and will now be known as Elijah.

