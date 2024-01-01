Triple H calls 2023 the biggest year in WWE history, ever

In a post on social media ahead of the first WWE event of 2024, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H lauded a record-breaking year for WWE, calling 2023 the biggest year in WWE history ever.

“This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the WWE Universe,” Triple H wrote, before adding an graphic with WWE’s accolades last year: highest social media views ever, highest sponsorship revenue ever, highest-grossing ticket sales ever, highest merchandise revenue ever, and highest premium live event viewership ever.

2024 will kick off with a big one on Raw tonight with nearly 11,000 fans at the sold out Pechanga Arena San Diego.

With more international premium live events and new life under TKO, WWE could very well have another banger of a year.

