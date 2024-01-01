Roman Reigns ends 2023 with just 11 matches

Roman Reigns ended the year 2023 with just 11 matches, his lowest tally so far in his WWE career. Reigns continues to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Out of the 11 matches, four of them were at non-televised live events held in Toronto, Cincinnati, Mexico City, and Kansas City, wrestling only Sami Zayn and Rey Mysterio twice.

Reigns did seven premium live events with Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 39, Night of Champions, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, and Crown Jewel. His opponents were Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and LA Knight, with two of those matches being tag team bouts teaming with Solo Sikoa.

As of today, Reigns stands as champion for 1,216 consecutive days.

