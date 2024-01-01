Ric Flair interviewed on Fox News (video), Mercedes Mone note, and the UFL debut date announced

– Bryan Alvarez said he being very surprised if Mercedes Mone doesn’t debut on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

– It’s official: owners Dany Garcia and The Rock announce the XFL and USFL merger to create United Football League. Season starts March 30th 2024.

The United Football League, the premier spring football league, today announced the eight teams competing in its inaugural season kicking off on March 30, 2024. The League will be divided into two conferences: USFL and XFL. Read more: https://t.co/2EbHkmdMmE pic.twitter.com/Rbf4O1h0ob — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) January 1, 2024

– Ric Flair was on Fox News last night:

NEW: Tyrus full interview with Ric Flair on Fox News pic.twitter.com/yRrBXG7Dfa — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) January 1, 2024

