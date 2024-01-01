Ric Flair interviewed on Fox News (video), Mercedes Mone note, and the UFL debut date announced

Jan 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Bryan Alvarez said he being very surprised if Mercedes Mone doesn’t debut on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

– It’s official: owners Dany Garcia and The Rock announce the XFL and USFL merger to create United Football League. Season starts March 30th 2024.

Ric Flair was on Fox News last night:

