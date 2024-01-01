Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Announcer of the year
2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Announcer of the year
Michael Cole (39%, 125 Votes)
Wade Barrett (16%, 51 Votes)
Nigel McGuinness (13%, 42 Votes)
Excalibur (13%, 42 Votes)
Tom Hannifan (8%, 24 Votes)
Corey Graves (6%, 18 Votes)
Kevin Kelly (3%, 10 Votes)
Vic Joseph (2%, 5 Votes)
Total Voters: 317
Past winners:
2022: Pat McAfee
2021: Pat McAfee
2020: Tony Schiavone
2019: Mauro Ranallo
2018: Mauro Ranallo
2016: Matt Striker
2015: Mauro Ranallo
2014: JBL