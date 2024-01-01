Over 80,000 fans attend WWE Holiday Tour week across the U.S.

WWE entertained over 80,000 fans during the Holiday Tour between December 26 and December 30, one of the strongest weeks of WWE live events ever.

Fans jam packed nine arenas across the nation in five days, with two shows held every day except the last day.

New York’s Madison Square Garden was the winner during the week with over 15,800 fans witnessing CM Punk’s first WWE match in nearly 10 years. The Kia Forum show last night in Inglewood, California was a close second with 13,500 tickets.

Houston, Boston, and Laval live events all exceeded the 9,000 tickets according to WrestleTix while Detroit and Toronto had over 8,000 each as well. The weakest markets were Baltimore with nearly 6,000 fans and Las Vegas with just over 6,000.

The Madison Square Garden show became the highest-grossing domestic non-televised WWE live event of all time and during the week there were four sold out arenas and eight record-breaking gates for those markets.

WWE returns with a live Monday Night Raw tonight from San Diego where over 10,000 tickets have been distributed so far.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

