Nick Khan announces departure of Kevin Dunn from WWE effective immediately

Kevin Dunn, WWE’s Chief of Global TV Distribution and Executive Producer, is officially out of WWE effective today, January 1.

His departure was announced by WWE President Nick Khan in an e-mail to WWE employees sent earlier today, an e-mail which was obtained by PWInsider.com.

Khan wrote in the e-mail that he and Triple H will be meeting the media team at Raw in San Diego at Noon and then meeting the WWE Superstars 30 minutes later to address his departure.

Dunn has worked for WWE for over 40 years and was one of Vince McMahon’s most trusted, and powerful, individuals in WWE. But with McMahon out of power, Dunn’s days were numbered and while he was not effectively pushed out, Dunn gave his notice of departure last week with rumors of unhappiness over certain things following the TKO merger.

Khan put over Dunn for his work, saying he helped build the best production and media unit in the entire sports and entertainment business and said he’ll always be part of the WWE family.

The e-mail in full is below:

After 40+ years of helping to build WWE and, hands down, the best production and media unit in the entire sports and entertainment business, Kevin Dunn, will be leaving our company as of today.

Before WrestleMania 1, Kevin joined Vince at WWF. Many of us remember a pre-WrestleMania WWF – a regional wrestling company that looked like a regional wrestling company. Then we experienced WrestleMania 1, whether live, on closed circuit or years later elsewhere. It was magic. A regional wrestling company had become a global sports entertainment juggernaut. Vince led the way, side by side with Kevin Dunn. When many of us were kids standing in line waiting to play Pac-Man, Kevin was already on the road breaking his back to help build our company.

When you see our product now, there is nothing that comes close to its look or feel – 52 weeks a year, three to four times a week. It is singular and truly special. No other company can or will do that, and that is because of Kevin and our media team’s hard work, smarts, and determination.

We are forever grateful to Kevin. He will always be a part of the WWE family.

Paul and I will be having an in-person meeting with the media team at Raw in San Diego today at 12:00p PT and with our Superstars at 12:30p PT. We look forward to seeing many of you there – and we look forward to crushing 2024 together with all of you.

Nick Khan

