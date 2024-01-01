Giovanni Vinci Injured After Accident On WWE RAW: Day 1

Giovanni Vinci didn’t get off to a good start in 2024 due to an unfortunate circumstance.

On the annual WWE Monday Night RAW: Day 1 special event from the Pachanga Arena in San Diego, CA., Imperium squared off against “Main Event” Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston in a tag-team match.

During the bout, Vinci was attempting a springboard off the middle rope, however when he turned, he was caught directly on the chin by a drop kick from Kingston.

On the way down, Vinci’s head slammed the back of the mat, hard. Jey Uso could be visibly seen on the broadcast reacting to the bump.

After Vinci landed, he didn’t move initially and the match was immediately called off before anything else happened. Vinci was not even shown on-camera as the doctors was tending to him outside of the ring after the match was called off.

WWE has yet to provide an update on Vinci’s condition. We will keep you posted.

Giovanni is concussed most likely, hope he's good #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6BllUh5x8J — s e t h (@futurafreesky) January 2, 2024

