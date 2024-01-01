AEW confirms date and time for Battle of the Belts IX, MJF roster note

Jan 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW has announced the date for its next Battle of the Belts special event, as originally reported by Devin Cutting via PW Insider. Battle of the Belts IX will take place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern, airing live on TNT.

MJF no longer appears on AEW’s official roster on their website. Andrade’s profile has also been removed.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nina Samuels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal