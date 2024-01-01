AEW confirms date and time for Battle of the Belts IX, MJF roster note

– AEW has announced the date for its next Battle of the Belts special event, as originally reported by Devin Cutting via PW Insider. Battle of the Belts IX will take place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern, airing live on TNT.

AEW Battle of the Belts IX date & time revealed on TNT schedule The event will take place on January 13. pic.twitter.com/MSnYuJRMTA — Brandon McMullen (@BrandonMcMull20) December 31, 2023

– MJF no longer appears on AEW’s official roster on their website. Andrade’s profile has also been removed.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

