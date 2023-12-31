WWE Holiday Tour / Inglewood, Ca / Sat Dec 30, 2023
The Complete Results from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles, California:
- Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso
2. Bianca Belair defeats Bayley
3. Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa
4. Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor (with Damian Priest)
5. CM Punk defeats Dominick Mysterio
6. The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro
7. WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre
8. Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark
9. Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser
10. Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Thanks to @Starbright007 / @Blade__McG / @TheEricGoldman in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM