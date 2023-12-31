WWE Holiday Tour / Inglewood, Ca / Sat Dec 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2023 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles, California:

  1. Steel Cage Match: LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso

2. Bianca Belair defeats Bayley

3. Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens defeats Solo Sikoa

4. Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor (with Damian Priest)

5. CM Punk defeats Dominick Mysterio

6. The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro

7. WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre

8. Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

9. Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser

10. Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to @Starbright007 / @Blade__McG / @TheEricGoldman in Attendance.

