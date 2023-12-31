Top Dolla not interested in WWE return, AJ Lee posts a tease photo

– While speaking with Riju Dasgupta, former WWE star Top Dolla revealed why he won’t return to WWE having already been released twice by the company.

He said:

“It is one of those things like, sometimes you fly too close to the sun and like, did I enjoy my time in the WWE? Yeah. Did I appreciate all the friends and relationships I built while I was there? Yeah. But, like, they didn’t want me, you know what I’m saying? They proved it twice! So it’s like, I’m not the kind of guy that is going to keep going back to my ex-girlfriend, telling her how much I miss her. If you don’t need me, that’s cool, bruh; I hope it works out for you because I’m going to be alright.”

– An AJ Lee tease?

