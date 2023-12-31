Tony Khan evasive on Jericho’s sexual misconduct allegations

It was not a good day to be Chris Jericho yesterday.

After Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling alluded that there are several Chris Jericho sexual misconduct allegation stories that might find their way out in public, the floodgates opened on X, with the rumors of a 2019 allegation brought up again that Jericho tried something with Kylie Rae.

Rae eventually left AEW shortly after and yesterday on X, she replied to one of the threads about Jericho’s misconduct with a heart emoji, seemingly confirming it. There are also rumors that Rae had to sign an NDA to get her release from AEW and that was not very good timing for Jericho who boasted last week to Punk’s lawyer that he never signed an NDA in his life and does not adhere to any employee handbook, a handbook which has a section on sexual misconduct.

Jericho was heavily booed during parts of his entrance and match last night at Worlds End and there were also some signs in the crowd which interestingly enough never got confiscated, including one in full view of the camera which read “WORLDS NDA.” Crowd even chanted “NDA” when Jericho was in the ring.

After the show was over, AEW President Tony Khan had to answer some questions from journalists, and it was someone from USA Today who talked about the elephant in the room.

Asked if Jericho had been investigated at any point during his time in AEW for sexual misconduct, Khan offered the usual “no comment” answer, saying he cannot speak about “unsourced internet rumors” and said that his company is the “safest company in the world,” even though a few months ago he said he was fearing for his life backstage when Punk was there.

Khan said that they have an open door policy when it comes to complaints and they have the best record in safety, noting that anyone can go to him or anyone in the office and they would investigate it.

“Certainly if there was anything that came to light to me I would take it to the disciplinary committee,” Khan said. “I think our disciplinary committee has been doing a great job and everybody knows they have an open line to me or anybody on that committee.”

Unfortunately for Khan, he addressed some of the most serious questions in a wig and sunglasses that were given to him by Toni Storm earlier and kept them on.

