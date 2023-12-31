Tony Khan asked about the allegations against Chris Jericho

Dec 31, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

During the media scrum, Tony Khan is once again asked about the “Sexual Misconduct” allegations, this time with Chris Jericho’s name attached to them and if Jericho had ever been under investigation in his AEW tenure.

Khan states that he can’t speak to unsourced rumors on the internet, but they do have a policy for conduct they’ve always followed.

