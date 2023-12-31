Tony Khan asked about the allegations against Chris Jericho

During the media scrum, Tony Khan is once again asked about the “Sexual Misconduct” allegations, this time with Chris Jericho’s name attached to them and if Jericho had ever been under investigation in his AEW tenure.

Khan states that he can’t speak to unsourced rumors on the internet, but they do have a policy for conduct they’ve always followed.

The question about the "safety of women's wrestlers" was actually just asked on the media scrum, without naming any names. Tony Khan says AEW is the safest place in wrestling today, and has best safety record of any wrestling company in the world. pic.twitter.com/12lKpcXA4B — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) December 31, 2023

