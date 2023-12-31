Toni Storm comments on free agents, Maxxine Dupri on her 2024 goals

– Maxxine Dupri has revealed her 2024 career goals, including more matches and getting better in the ring. The Alpha Academy member has had six matches to date, all of which took place in WWE and have largely been tag team matches. Dupri spoke with Joe Vulpis on Lightweights and said that she’s hoping to continue training and improving her work in the ring.

“For this next year, I really want to improve more in-ring,” Dupri said (per Fightful). “I’m excited to keep training in that respect. Also, I want to compete more in the ring. I’m excited for that.”

Dupri has had two singles matches thus far, including her most recent match when she lost to Rhea Ripley on the December 11th episode of Raw.

– During the PPV media scrum, a reporter asked Toni Storm about the free agents out there. Storm then said:

“There’s quite the free agent out there, isn’t there, there’s money written all over it… WENDI RICHTER, I’m gonna, #*%^ you up”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

