The Undertaker on the Nasty Boys partying with Willie Nelson after WrestleMania

The Nasty Boys had a good time with Willie Nelson following WrestleMania VII, according to The Undertaker. The Dead Man spoke on his Six Feet Under Podcast about the PPV, where the Nasty beat The Hart Foundation to win the WWF Tag Team Championships. Taker recalled how Jerry Saggs and Brian Knobbs partied with Nelson, who sang “America the Beautiful,” after the PPV.

“The Nasty Boys, after the show, go out on Willie’s bus, and they proceed to get right,” Taker recalled (per Fightful). “They’re getting right with Willie. They’re drinking, they’re smoking, they’re having a good time. They won the Tag Team Titles that night. Before the night was over, they decided they were going to give Willie Nelson the Tag Team Titles. They did. They gave him the belts.”

He continued, “They had such a good time with Willie Nelson, but then it came at the end of the night and they realized, ‘Oh shit, we have to get those back.’ They had to go back to the bus and get the belts back. Willie is like, ‘You gave me these.’ They’re like, ‘I know, but we have to have them tomorrow for TV.’ They gave Willie Nelson the Tag Team Titles and then took them back in the same night. That’s classic Nasty Boys.”

That reign was the team’s only run with the Tag Titles in WWE, lasting for 155 days until they lost them at SummerSlam 1991.

