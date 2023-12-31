Tenille Dashwood not sure she’ll wrestle again

Tenille Dashwood looked back on her eventful 2023 and ahead to what’s next over the weekend, noting that wrestling may not be in her future. Dashwood was released from WWE, where she worked as Emma, in September alongside her fiance Riddick Moss. In a post to Instagram, she talked about the past year and what’s to come.

“2023 was filled with highs and lows,” Dashwood said (per Wrestling Inc). “The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever wrestle again… I am sure that I’ll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart.”

