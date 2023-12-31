Ted Turner update

Fightful Select has an update on former WCW owner and CNN and Turner Broadcasting founder Ted Turner. Turner has rarely made public appearances, and he was diagnosed with Lewey Body Dementia several years ago.

The media mogul was said to have been in a good spirits while celebrating his 85th birthday at a party last month in November in Atlanta, Georgia. He was reportedly speaking with friends at the event and in a good mood during the celebration, which was attended by hundreds of friends, family, and colleagues.

Fightful also notes that Ted Turner is currently using his resources to help raise awareness for Lewey Body Dementia.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

