Samoa Joe captures the AEW World Title, “The Devil” Revealed

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) (w/Adam Cole) vs. Samoa Joe

Joe shoves MJF to the mat, but MJF gets into the ropes and pokes Joe in the eye. MJF delivers a shot to Joe, but Joe comes right back and takes MJF down. Joe beats MJF into the corner and stomps on him. Joe delivers more shots to MJF and takes him to the corner again. Joe sets up for the Muscle Buster, but MJF powers out and sends Joe to the floor. Joe comes back in, but MJF catches him in a roll-up for a two count. MJF gets a few more two counts and goes for the Kangaroo Kick, but Joe sends him to the apron. MJF tries to pull himself back into the ring, but Joe kicks him in the head and sends him to the floor. Joe gets MJF back into the ring and drops him with a few suplexes. Joe goes for the cover, but MJF gets his foot on the rope. Joe takes MJF to the apron, but MJF blocks and delivers a few forearm shots. Joe turns it around and delivers the Muscle Buster on the apron.

Joe rolls MJF back into the ring and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF comes back with a few quick strikes. MJF sends Joe to the corner and delivers a rolling elbow strike. MJF delivers more strikes in the corner and bites Joe’s face. MKF charges into the corner, but Joe slams him down. Joe grabs MJF, but MJF pokes him in the eye and goes for a Death Valley Driver. MJF collapses down, but delivers a back elbow as Joe charges. MJF delivers a double stomp on Joe’s arm and knocks him to the apron. MJF delivers the Heat Seeker and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. MJF goes for the Heat Seeker again, but Joe steps through and carries MJF back into the ring. MJF rolls through and locks Joe in the Salt of the Earth. Joe gets free and beats MJF down again. Joe picks MJF up, but MJF goes back to working over Joe’s arm.

Joe counters back and locks in a sleeper, but MJF backs Joe into the corner and the referee. Joe kicks MJF in the face, but MJF delivers a low blow and drops him with an F5. MJF rolls into the cover, but the referee makes a slow count as he comes to. MJF asks Cole for the Dynamite diamond ring, and it takes Cole a bit to find it. Joe locks MJF in a sleeper hold, but MJF rolls over and gets a two count. Joe transitions into the Coquina Clutch and MJF passes out.

Winner and new AEW World Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Cole gets in the ring and checks on MJF. The Devil’s Masked Men appear and beat down MJF as one of them holds Cole back. One of them goes to hit MJF with a chair, and then Cole tells him to hit him instead. Then, MJF says to hit him, and the guy turns toward Cole. The lights go out in the arena, and they come back on and we see the masked men behind Cole. They unmask to reveal themselves as Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow. Cole sits in the chair as the rest of them beat MJF down. Cole throws the Devil mask down at MJF and knees beside him as the show comes to a close.

Guess Adam Cole was always above the level of the devil#AEWWorldEnd pic.twitter.com/WVbowIyEbB — TrillerTV powered by FITE (@FiteTV) December 31, 2023

