News and Notes from the AEW “World’s End” media scrum

Dec 31, 2023 - by staff

A few quick notes from the AEW “World’s End” media scrum…

• AEW “Collision” out beat the NBA in terms of numbers. It also has been up with viewership the last 3 weeks. It’s been so good that it’s flirting in the top 10 with football competition.

• AEW “Worlds End” will go down being one of the most PPV buys since Full Gear and All In. Which was 175,000 (All In), 140,000 (Full Gear)

Tony Khan gives his huge emphasis on the women’s division. Plans to looking at some free agents going into the new year.

• Khan says great and exciting changes are coming to AEW in the year 2024.

• AEW “Dynamite” has been up in terms of viewership by 11% which is one their greatest years for ratings.

• 2023 new themed PPV’s has been AEW’s biggest years for PPV sales.

• Khan thanks Dana Massey, QT Marshall, Andrade El Idolo and Rafael Morffi.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Charly Caruso

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal