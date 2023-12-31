News and Notes from the AEW “World’s End” media scrum
A few quick notes from the AEW “World’s End” media scrum…
• AEW “Collision” out beat the NBA in terms of numbers. It also has been up with viewership the last 3 weeks. It’s been so good that it’s flirting in the top 10 with football competition.
• AEW “Worlds End” will go down being one of the most PPV buys since Full Gear and All In. Which was 175,000 (All In), 140,000 (Full Gear)
• Tony Khan gives his huge emphasis on the women’s division. Plans to looking at some free agents going into the new year.
• Khan says great and exciting changes are coming to AEW in the year 2024.
• AEW “Dynamite” has been up in terms of viewership by 11% which is one their greatest years for ratings.
• 2023 new themed PPV’s has been AEW’s biggest years for PPV sales.
• Khan thanks Dana Massey, QT Marshall, Andrade El Idolo and Rafael Morffi.