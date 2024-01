Name linked to the returning “former WWE Champion”

There’s expectation internally that Andrade will be back with WWE as soon as Monday’s “Day 1” Raw.

Andrade was advertised for at least one GCW event in 2024, but he no longer is.

During last night’s media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that Andrade’s AEW contract expires today.

Source: PWInsider

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email