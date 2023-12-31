Keith Lee pulled out of Worlds End card due to an injury

Keith Lee did not participate in the Worlds End pay-per-view and his long-awaited match against Swerve Strickland had to be postponed due to an injury.

Hours before the show was supposed to go live, Lee took to X to write that he’s been working through an injury since the Dynamite: Grand Slam in September.

“Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything,” Lee wrote.

AEW President Tony Khan said during the post-show press conference that the doctors pulled Lee out prior to the show and was replaced by Dustin Rhodes even though Lee wanted to wrestle. Swerve Strickland added that the injury to Lee was unfortunate but he’s no longer waiting.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

