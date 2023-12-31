Keith Lee: “I have been working through an injury”
Today… I keep it very real with you guys.
I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of.
Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything.
— Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 30, 2023
In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee said that he’s been working through an injury since last year and says it’s been worse in recent weeks.
Is anyone on the AEW roster *not* working through an injury?