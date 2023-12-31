Keith Lee: “I have been working through an injury”

Dec 31, 2023 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee said that he’s been working through an injury since last year and says it’s been worse in recent weeks.

He wrote: “Today… I keep it very real with you guys.

I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of.

Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything.”

One Response

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    December 31, 2023 at 12:08 am

    Is anyone on the AEW roster *not* working through an injury?

