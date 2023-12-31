Eddie Kingston wins the AEW Triple Crown championship

Eddie Kingston entered the Continental Classic having to defend the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight weight titles as they were going to be merged under the AEW Triple Crown championship…and he did just that!

Kingston overcame Jon Moxley last night at Worlds End following a very hard-hitting 17-minute match in the Continental Classic tournament final to be crowned the inaugural champ.

Kingston came to the final match after getting nine points in the tournament, winning against Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia. He lost two matches, against Bryan Danielson and Brody King, and then defeated Danielson in the Blue League final to advance to the tournament finale.

The champ finished his night by posing with the two titles on his shoulders and was then presented with the Continental Classic title by the referee.

