Andrade El Idolo finished with All Elite Wrestling

Andrade El Idolo is on his way out of AEW and finished up his run last night at the Worlds End pay-per-view in a loss to Miro.

Several industry insiders have reported that Andrade is on his way back to WWE and possibly appearing tomorrow night on the Day 1 Raw from San Diego, California.

Andrade, who joined AEW in June 2021, didn’t have the best time in the company and was out for quite a long time due to an injury and also suspension for a backstage incident. He did have a decent run in the Continental Classic tournament but missed out on the final.

Speaking about him last night, AEW President Tony Khan said that Andrade’s contract was up today and they couldn’t come to an agreement and hoped that his match against Miro would mean that he was leaving the company on a high note.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

